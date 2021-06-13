Malaysia expels Frenchman accused of inspiring kidnapping

PARIS (AP) — A Frenchman accused of inspiring the kidnapping of a young girl whose mother had lost custody has been expelled by Malaysia. France had issued an Interpol arrest notice for Remy Daillet-Wiedemann, who was detained on immigration charges by Malaysia after having lived in the Southeast Asian country for several years. A Malaysian official said Daillet, his pregnant partner and children were placed on a commercial flight on Sunday. Prosecutors accuse Daillet of helping organize the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl in eastern France. He runs a website calling for the overthrow of the French government and supports extremist conspiracy theories.