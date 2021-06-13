Major wreckage at hospital hit by artillery in north Syria

AFRIN, Syria (AP) — Medical officials say the death toll from an artillery strike on a hospital in northern Syria has risen to at least 15. The Saturday shelling caused widespread destruction and knocked out the hospital’s maternity ward and surgery unit. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack that also wounded 43 and came from areas where both government troops and Kurdish-led fighters are deployed. Al-Shifaa hospital is in the northern town of Afrin, in an area controlled by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters. Much of the ceiling of the facility collapsed, and electricity cables dangled in a main corridor.