How you can prevent your furry friends from injuring mail carriers

(WKOW) -- Over 5,800 mail carriers across the nation were attacked by family owned dogs last year.

The postal service make safety of their employees priority and dedicates a week of awareness to the hazard of dog bites on the job.

National Dog Bite Awareness Week is June 12-18 this year with the theme of: "Be Aware: Any Dog Can Bite."

When dogs attack mail carriers, dog owners could be held liable for medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours, replacement of uniforms and a number of other costs.

There are ways to stop your furry friends from biting mail carriers: