Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G7 leaders vow to stop bomb

VIENNA (AP) — Diplomats from outside the European Union have cautioned that negotiations with Iran to salvage a landmark nuclear deal still need more time. The diplomats from Iran and Russia spoke Sunday as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations reaffirmed a commitment to stop the Islamic republic from building nuclear weapons. Iranian envoys held another round of negotiations with international delegations in Vienna a day after EU coordinators suggested that differences over the 2015 accord limiting Iran’s nuclear activities had narrowed further. But Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state media he thought a deal was unlikely to emerge in the coming week.