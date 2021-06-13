Skip to Content

Biden, unlike predecessors, has maintained Putin skepticism

11:38 pm

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden frequently talks about what he sees as central in executing effective foreign policy: building personal relationships. His four most recent White House predecessors made an effort to build a measure of rapport with Vladimir Putin. But Biden has made clear that the virtue of fusing a personal connection might have its limits when it comes to the Russian leader. Biden sought to make clear that he will take a far different tack with Putin than former President Donald Trump, who at times showed strange deference to the leader, and the three other past U.S. presidents whose political lives overlapped Putin’s time in power.

Associated Press

