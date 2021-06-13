After G-7, Biden says he’s reestablishing US credibility

NEWQUAY, England (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. has restored its presence on the world stage, as he has used his first overseas trip to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies around addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices. Biden has wrapped up three days of what he calls “an extraordinarily collaborative and productive meeting” at the Group of Seven summit of wealthy democracies. Biden says at a news conference in England that there was “genuine enthusiasm” for his engagement. He’s now heading to pay a visit to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.