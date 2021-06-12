Wisconsin DOT: Beware pavement buckling

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of road buckling due to high heat.

There were several incidents of pavement buckling reported over the past week. Those include:

A major pavement buckle on US 12, north of Middleton in Dane County on Wednesday.

Four pavement buckles on WIS 29 in Chippewa County between mile markers 75-79.

The DOT says extremely cold temperatures in the winter paired with very hot temperatures in the summer puts extra stress on highway materials.

Extreme heat expands pavement, building pressure between the slabs. If the pressure is great enough the pavement can buckle.

If you see serious pavement buckling issues, you're asked to call 911 to report them.