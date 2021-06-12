Very pleasant weather pattern

It would be hard to ask for better weather for our Saturday as we had sunshine all day long and a slight breeze to cool us down while out in the 80 degree temperatures. Moving forward, other than a small chance of showers towards the end of the weekend, we are looking at very comfortable weather through the middle of this upcoming week.

This Afternoon: Sunny and warm with a slight breeze.

High: 84 Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and comfortable.

Low: 57 Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny for the first half, then partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Especially north of Marathon county.

High: 86 Wind: W 5-10

Sunday Night: Any rain diminishing before 1-2 AM, turning mostly clear again.

Low: 59

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 82

Our Sunday should start very similar today with plenty of sunshine to warm the air and only a slight breeze. Most of the day will be comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s across the Badger state. While the morning hours will be sunny throughout, we should see developing cloud cover in the afternoon and showers and storms developing on the northern Wisconsin border. There is not currently a severe weather outlook in place and the majority of the area will be dry all weekend long. However, areas from Vilas to Marathon county do have a chance for a few developing storms in the afternoon which could bring a good deal of rain. If rain develops in the later hours, it will likely slowly diminish into the evening and completely dissipate shortly after midnight.

Monday - Wednesday look to be the nicest days in the forecast and some of the most comfortable days we will see all year long. Each day will be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging in the upper 70s to low 80s (82,78,81). Additionally, with the absence of moisture and decrease in temperature compared to the recent heatwave, it should be humid either.

Thursday another warm blast will move through sparking the ignition for a few thunderstorms. Expect most of Thursday to be warm and humid but remain sunny. It will be the afternoon and evening hours when the conditions are warmest and most prone to the development of storms. While too far to tell, a few storms may end up being severe much like what we saw this past week.

Friday will be cooler and less humid but still contain a chance for storms, and Saturday will cooler yet sunny for our last day of spring.

Enjoy the rest of this comfortable weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 12-June 2021

On this day in weather history:

1987 - Thunderstorms in Nebraska produced softball size hail around Fremont and Ames, and 3.5 inches of rain in less than one hour. Four and a half inches in less than an hour caused flooding around Ithica, NE. A tornado destroyed a mobile home near Broken Bow, NE, injuring both occupants. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

2005 - A tornado in Hammond, Wisconsin damaged 22 homes and produced $3.6 million in damage (Associated Press).