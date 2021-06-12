Sri Lanka seeks initial $40M from cargo ship’s operator

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is seeking an interim claim of $40 million from the operator of a fire-ravaged cargo ship to cover the cost of fighting the blaze. Officials said Saturday that Sri Lanka’s attorney general has sent the claim to lawyers representing X-Press Feeders, the ship’s operating company. The head of the state-run Marine Pollution Protection Authority said authorities were still assessing the total damages. The interim claim seeks compensation for expenses from May 20, when the ship caught fire, through June 1. The fire burned for 12 days before being extinguished last week. The navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s chemical cargo.