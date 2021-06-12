SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing woman out of Brodhead

Brodhead, Wis. (WAOW) -- A statewide Silver Alert has now been canceled after a 78-year-old woman returned home safe.

Judith Ann Thayer of Brodhead was last seen pulling out of the driveway of her residence on Spring Valley Rd. in a white Lincoln Town Car.

She left a note that she was driving to Monroe and wouldn't be gone long. She does not normally drive. The family frequents Monroe and Brodhead.

Thayer is 5'02" and has short grey hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a red short-sleep shirt, black and white sneakers and a wedding band.

She is believed to be driving a 2007 white Lincoln Town Car with Wisconsin license plate 516VNY.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.