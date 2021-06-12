Shaving heads for area boy with cancer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- An area family worked to raise awareness for childhood cancer Saturday by holding a fundraiser, and shaving heads.

People young and old decided to step up to the barber's chair in support of Malcolm, a young boy with cancer.

The event took place at Bullheads Bar and Grill in Stevens Point.

Members of the nonprofit "Fighting All Monsters" came from across the country in support.

Malcolm's aunt, Amy Koelemay, says the most important part about this event is getting the word out.

"It's crazy how many kids are affected by childhood cancer. People think that it's so rare; 1 in 286 kids will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they're 18 so those statistics are very alarming and very scary," Koelemay said.

More information on "Fighting All Monsters" can be found here.