Rhinelander defeat Marshfield in PK’s, take regional title

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a 'see it to believe it' match up, Marshfield who was looking to get back to the state tournament and Rhinelander to do the same played for the regional title.

In 90 minutes of regulation the teams combined for 30 shots attempted on goal, none of those making it into the net.

The game went into extra time; two 10 minute periods the Hodag's struck fast when Kat Metropulos scored the first goal of the day only 19 seconds into the extra period.

Nearly 20 minutes passed without any other action. Just as you can hear the 10-second countdown going and with one second left Marshfield's Kate Schilling tied it up in unimaginable fashion.

The game went into PK's where Rhinelander struck first, marshfield unable top make a single personal kick.

Rhinelander senior Kat Metropulos said after the game, "It could have been mckenna too that got the shot but it's just the timing was great, and the placement you know you just gotta take your shot when its a regional game like this. I think my eyes were shut when I shot it -- I just --- wham! and it's in there -- but its all because of our team and everything we've practiced on for the last couple seconds."

The Hodags will now move on within the WIAA State Tournament rankings.