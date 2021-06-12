AMA doctors meet amid vocal backlash over racial equity plan

AMA doctors meet amid vocal backlash over racial equity planNew
The nation’s largest doctors’ group is holding its annual policymaking meeting amid backlash over its sweeping plan to eliminate structural racism and bias in health care. The dissenters are a vocal minority of physicians, including some white Southern delegates. They accuse the American Medical Association of reverse discrimination. Dr. Gerald Harmon is a white physician from South Carolina who becomes AMA president at the meeting that started Friday. He says the plan is not up for debate. The virtual meeting offers a chance for doctors to adopt policies declaring how the AMA should implement the plan. Voting runs Monday through Wednesday.