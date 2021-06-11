US to seek automated braking requirement for heavy trucks

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators say they will move to require or set standards for automatic emergency braking systems on new heavy trucks. The regulatory stance is an about-face from policies under the Trump administration, which opposed many vehicle safety regulations. The Department of Transportation announced the change Friday when it released its spring regulatory agenda. The department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also says it will set rigorous testing standards for autonomous vehicles and develop a national database to document automated vehicle crashes. The announcement comes two days after four people were killed when a milk tanker going too fast collided with seven passenger vehicles on a Phoenix freeway.