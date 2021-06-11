Two charged in Waupaca County drug-related deaths

(WAOW) -- Two people are facing charges in two drug-related deaths, that happened about five weeks apart, in Waupaca County.

Charged are Aaron Van Dyke, 31, and April Hardegen, 30, both of New London.

Police say the two supplied fentanyl to Kendra Rateau and Jordan May; Rateau was found dead on April 20, and May on May 30.

Van Dyke is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree reckless homicide; each charge carries up to 40 years in prison, if convicted. His next court appearance is set for June 22.

Hardegen's charges include first-degree recklessly endangering safety and delivery of heroin or fentanyl. If convicted on the most serious charge, she could serve up to 12 years in prison.

Her next court appearance is set for June 29.