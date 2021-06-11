Justice Dept., Congress probing Trump seizures of Dems’ data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has launched an investigation after revelations that former President Donald Trump’s administration secretly seized phone data from at least two House Democrats. Democrats called the seizures a “harrowing” abuse of power. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and California Rep. Eric Swalwell said Apple notified them last month that their metadata had been subpoenaed and turned over to the Justice Department in 2018. That was as their committee was investigating Trump’s ties to Russia. Senate Democratic leaders on Friday also demanded that former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the secret subpoenas.