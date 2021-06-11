Skip to Content

Tokyo Olympics still undecided on fans — or no fans at all

National news from the Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The question of allowing any fans at all into Tokyo Olympic venues is still being debated with a decision unlikely to be announced before the end of the month. That would be just a few weeks before the Olympics are to open on July 23. Fans from abroad have already been banned. Tokyo organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto originally said she would announce a decision in April but has repeatedly postponed it. Ticket sales were to account for $800 million in income for the organizing committee. Most of that income will be lost and have to be made up by Japanese government entities.

