Swap coolers: a cheap and effective way to keep cool

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- With the recent above average temperatures, people are looking for a way to keep cool.

If you don't have an A/C unit or want a cost effective and easy way to keep yourself comfortable, you can make a swamp cooler.

The coolers can be made with a bucket, styrofoam cooler, or a plastic tub.

Here's how you make one: You cut a hole in the lid for your air source (a small fan) and a hole to put a 90 degree elbow that will help direct the air flow. Fill the container with ice, put the lid back on with the elbow and fan, turn the fan on and you have a way to beat the heat in the summer.

"You can buy almost all the materials from your local hardware store. But in many cases you're going to find that you have a lot of it laying around the house not being used," said Dan Bartelt a franchise owner of Ace Handyman Services of Greater Wausau.