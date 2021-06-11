Storms strike down trees, caused power outages

(WAOW) -- Last night's storms caused massive damage in the Northwoods. Tomahawk Fire Department reports hail and trees struck down from the wind.

Authorities say to look out for possible downed power lines.

Thursday's storms have also knocked power out to areas of North Central Wisconsin.

As of 7 am, Wisconsin Public Service reports that 65 sites are without power in Lincoln County, and that outage is impacting 1,465.

In Vilas County, 23 sites are without power impacting 280 people. In Oneida, 40 sites impacting over 2,200.

At one point, as the storms were moving through Thursday night, around 10,000 were out of power.