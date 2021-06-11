Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 8:04PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Spencer to near Marshfield to 9

miles east of Shortville. Movement was east at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and very heavy rain will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Marshfield around 810 PM CDT.

Pittsville around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Milladore, North

Wood County Park, Sherry, Rozellville, Auburndale, Stratford, March

Rapids, Walker, Hewitt and Blenker.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.