Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 1:16PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Headwaters Wilderness, or 11 miles northwest of

Crandon, moving east at 15 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Argonne, Hiles, Scott Lake-Shelp Lake Natural Area and Popple River

Headwaters Natural Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.