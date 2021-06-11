Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 1:16PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 1:16PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles south of Headwaters Wilderness, or 11 miles northwest of
Crandon, moving east at 15 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Argonne, Hiles, Scott Lake-Shelp Lake Natural Area and Popple River
Headwaters Natural Area.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Green Bay.