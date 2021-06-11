Shred event Saturday for personal documents

(WAOW) -- If you're looking to get rid of personal documents, Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County can help.

The group is holding a shred event from 9 to 11 a.m. June 12. A shredding truck will be set up in the parking lot of Kindhearted Home Care, 120 S. Mill St., Merrill.

People can bring up to five boxes or bags of documents, with a suggested donation of $5 for each. There is a limit of five boxes or bags; for larger amounts, people can make an appointment by calling (715) 218-0159.