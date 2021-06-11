Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 2:48PM CDT until June 11 at 3:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pittsville, or

15 miles west of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Babcock and Sandhill Wildlife Area.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Green Bay.