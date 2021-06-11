Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 11 at 2:45PM CDT until June 11 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Wood County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 245 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pittsville,

or 19 miles west of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Pittsville around 305 PM CDT.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.