Play lamenting Confederacy at North Carolina museum canceled

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina have denounced plans — now canceled — by a historic museum to put on a reenactment of a white slave owner being pursued by Union soldiers. The reenactment was scheduled for June 19 – the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, known as “Juneteenth.” Officials in Mecklenburg County said via Twitter on Friday that the performances at Latta Plantation Nature Preserve, which among other things would have portrayed Confederate soldiers lamenting the downfall of the Confederacy, were canceled after the county reached out to organizers.