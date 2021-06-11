NTSB: Jet pilot had emergency, ejected in crash near Nellis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal investigators say a civilian pilot killed when a military jet crashed last month near Nellis Air Force Base reported an emergency and ejected moments before the aircraft slammed to the ground and burst into flames. No one on the ground was injured in the May 24 crash in northeast Las Vegas. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that a witness described the jet “falling out of the sky.” The 43-year-old pilot, Nicholas Hunter Hamilton, was a retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot flying for military contractor Draken International. He was returning to the base after flying as an adversary during combat training at Nellis.