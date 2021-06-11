Man of Honor Society raising money for vets through fun-filled weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- About a year ago, in the midst of the pandemic, the Man of Honor Society's fundraiser event in Wausau was brought together last minute.

Once they got the go-ahead from Marathon County last year, "We immediately scrambled to get our permits and licenses and stuff together [like] vendors," Man of Honor Society president Jeff Morgan said.

But this year, they had more than enough time to make sure they can raise money for veterans in the area, which is Man of Honor Society's main goal.

As for the first day of three at this year's event, people started to come in droves once typical business hours for the day ended.

Morgan says he expects more to come the next two days, with raffles for prizes like a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, an S-U-V, and a riding lawnmower all up for grabs, which couldn't be made possible without donations.

"The generosity of this community is overwhelming. It really is," Morgan said.

"Our cause just means the world to me and to all of us here," Man of Honor Society vice president Dan Rigney said.

"This weekend is all about raising money to help veterans in Marathon County and the area. We like to have a little bit of fun while we're doing it," he added.

This weekend's festivities won't just be at the Eagles Club in Wausau, Saturday a motorcycle honor ride will make its way through the area before coming back to the park.

All the events this weekend are free to attend.

Rigney also recognizing the sacrifice the veterans made for their country, and making sure they can be honored through the hard work done by their crew.

"We really got a great team, honestly. Because it takes all of us to make it happen," Rigney said.

The final day to win the big raffle prizes like the S-U-V and the motorcycle is Sunday. A link to the full schedule of events can be found here.