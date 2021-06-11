Jill Biden, Duchess of Cambridge learn bunny care on tour

HAYLE, England (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden and the Duchess of Cambridge have learned about bunny care on a joint outing to a preschool in southwest England. They also participated Friday in a discussion about early childhood education with experts from the U.K. and the U.S. The White House says it was Biden’s first time meeting the wife of Prince William, formerly known as Kate Middleton. The school works with children who have experienced trauma and has an outdoor space where they tend to animals, including rabbits. Biden carried a bowl of carrots when they went to see the bunnies.