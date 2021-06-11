Hot with storms for one more day

One more sultry day with scattered thunderstorms then a change toward more comfortable weather. Conditions will be nicer but temps will remain above normal on most days.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy with periodic showers and thunderstorms, more numerous later in the day.

High: 91 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms gradually tapering off.

Low: 66 Wind: South around 5, becoming NW late

Saturday: A few clouds early, then becoming sunny, a bit breezy, and less humid.

High: 85 Wind: NW 10-18

Today will be another muggy one with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front moving in from the west will promote the development of scattered showers and storms. Unlike the last couple of days when the storms mainly occurred later in the afternoon and evening, there could be a few showers with rumbles of thunder already during the morning and midday time frame. The highest chance of a couple of stronger storms with brief high wind or hail will be later in the afternoon and through the evening. High temps should reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Any scattered showers or storms will gradually taper off tonight and the wind will switch t the northwest late. The change in wind direction will mean a change in conditions. There will be a few clouds early on Saturday, then it will turn sunny. High temps will reach the mid 80s, which is still rather warm, but the air will be much less humid and there will be a fresh breeze.

Most of Sunday should be dry with a good amount of sun. A cold front brushing by to our north will bring a small chance of a storm or two toward evening. The main chance of a brief thunderstorm will be northeast of Wausau. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler weather and a good amount of sunshine will be with us early next week. Highs on Monday and Wednesday will be in the low 80s. On Tuesday the high temp will be in the upper 70s, which is normal for this time of year.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 10th, Tree Pollen 7 (low), Grass Pollen 8 (moderate)

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1842 - A late season snowstorm struck New England. Snow fell during the morning and early afternoon, accumulating to a depth of ten to twelve inches at Irasburg VT. Berlin NH was blanketed with eleven inches of snow during the day. Snow whitened the higher peaks of the Appalachians as far south as Maryland. (David Ludlum)