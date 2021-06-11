Gov says Kentucky succeeded by putting science over politics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is declaring his state’s deadly fight against COVID-19 a “success story” as he prepares to end most pandemic restrictions. The Democratic governor said Friday the credit goes to decisions that put science ahead of politics. Beshear expressed frustration that mask mandates meant to slow the virus’s spread became a “question of liberty.” He says defeating the coronavirus required the collective efforts of Democrats and Republicans, offering a lesson to move beyond the partisan strife that “can just be toxic.” The Kentucky governor made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press