Giving Loved Ones a Final Ride

WAUSAU, Wis, (WAOW) -- Giving one last ride for those who have passed away.

Tony Stange of Kronenwetter, started up Patriot Motorcycle Hearse Co.

A way to give bikers who loved riding motorcycles a unique final ride.

"Create the memorable final ride and really to offer just a different service, a unique service to our community. You know not everybody wants to have their final ride in a Cadillac or a Lincoln. So what better way to have that final ride in style," said Tony Stange of Kronenwetter.

The Hearse arrived in the Wausau area just over a week ago.

Since then Stange has been making changes to it, ensuring it looks the best it can.

"I've been serving my community for over 20 years in some role or another. Firefighter, paramedic, deputy medical examiner and I figured this would be a great way to honor all of our loved ones who pass away in our area."

The hearse is the only one in central Wisconsin, with another in the Madison area.

Stange says these are rare, with only 60 to 65 in the United States. He's looking to help as many people as he can.

"Veterans, first responders, anybody in our community it's available. You know our goal is to offer this service to honor all of our loved ones that pass away."

Whether it's in Marathon County, in Wisconsin, or even in another state. Stange says he's willing to drive just about anywhere, to give one final ride.

You can reach out to Tony about his services on his Facebook here.