Flood Advisory issued June 11 at 1:02PM CDT until June 11 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Merrill, Dutch Corners, Council Grounds State Park, Glandon and

Doering.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.