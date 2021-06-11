Dreams of Hazara children snuffed out in attack on school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Last month’s triple bombing of a school by Islamic State militants was gut-wrenching for Afghanistan’s Hazaras, even after so many attacks against them over the years. It showed yet again how militants who hate the minority community or their ethnicity or their religion — they are Shiite Muslim — were willing to kill the most vulnerable among them. Nearly 100 people were killed, most of them young Hazara girls just leaving school for the day. The Associated Press looked at the dreams that some of the girls had for the future before their lives were snuffed out.