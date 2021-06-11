DHS to begin ramping down community vaccination clinics

DHS to begin ramping down community vaccination clinicsNew
MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services(DHS) announced Friday that six community vaccination clinics will begin ramping their operations.
The hours the clinics are open will start being reduced on Monday, June 14. The reduction is by one or two days each week and varies by clinic.
This includes clinics in the following counties:
- Marathon County: located at Northcentral Technical College
- Barron County
- Douglas County
- La Crosse County
- Racine County
- Rock County