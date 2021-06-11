Christie’s sale highlights L’Wren Scott creations for Jagger

Christie’s sale highlights L’Wren Scott creations for JaggerNew
Two glittering jackets created by late designer L’Wren Scott for her longtime partner Mick Jagger are part of an online auction at Christie’s, with proceeds going to a scholarship Jagger set up in Scott’s name. The 55 creations, on public view this week at Christie’s in London, include a host of red-carpet gowns worn by stars like Tina Fey, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Jessica Lange, Sarah Jessica Parker — and Scott herself. The Utah-born designer was a former model and top Hollywood stylist before turning to fashion design. She took her life in 2014.