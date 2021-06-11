Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s signature border wall project would lose much of its funding as well as the fast-track status that enabled it to bypass environmental regulations under a new Biden administration plan. President Joe Biden suspended construction of the wall upon taking office while it reviewed the project, angering Republicans in Congress. The new plan does not cancel the wall project outright. But it returns money the Trump administration diverted from the Pentagon budget to help pay for the wall and uses other money appropriated by Congress to address “urgent life, safety, and environmental issues” created by the construction.