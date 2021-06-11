Area Packers fans react to Lambeau Field re-opening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- With Thursday's news of Lambeau Field in Green Bay returning to no capacity limits this season, some area Packers fans are excited.

The Packers say fans who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask at games this season, but people who are not vaccinated will be asked to wear a face covering.

One fan says, deciding to re-open Lambeau Field is something she's waited to hear.

"I'm so proud of those Packers for opening up and there's not too many restrictions. I love it. It's about time," Jessie Schauger of Conover said.

The stadium's capacity is more than 81,000, the 3rd largest in the National Football League.