51st SABA golf outing raises money for high school scholarships

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Golfers made their way out onto the course to help raise money for scholarships that go to area high school seniors.

It's the 51st South Area Business Association Golf Tournament at Greenwood Hills.

Raffle baskets and a 50-50 raffle tickets were also available.

Rain cut the tournament short, but organizers say those who played made the most of their day on the course.

"You know we're still offering an opportunity for people to get involved. I think the businesses that are here and the people that are here are still supporting the organization no matter what, and our mission to give back to the community," said Jonnee Bauer, President of the South Area Business Association.

Organizers say they raised around $10,000.

Enough to give the full-amount of scholarships.