Wausau father enters plea in infant son’s death

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- A Wausau man has pleaded not guilty in the death of his 3-month-old son.

Ronnie Lofton, 39, faces first-degree reckless homicide charges in the infant's death, which happened in early January. He entered his plea at a Wednesday court hearing at the Marathon County Courthouse.

According to court records, an investigation began that month after the baby was brought to the hospital with multiple unexplained injuries that are "typically seen in a high-speed car crash."

In the police report, they say medical records showed the baby had a severe anoxic brain injury, as well as retinal hemorrhaging, a suspected skull fracture and multiple bruises. The baby was placed on life support, but later died.

Lofton also is charged with several misdemeanors. He faces up to 60 years in prison, if convicted on the homicide charge.