Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 7:59PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of South Branch to near Embarrass

to near Stevens Point to near Spencer. Movement was south at 25 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Stevens Point and Embarrass around 805 PM CDT.

Clintonville around 810 PM CDT.

Whiting and Legend Lake around 815 PM CDT.

Gillett around 825 PM CDT.

New London around 850 PM CDT.

Pittsville around 855 PM CDT.

Pulaski and Plainfield around 900 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Big Eau Pleine

County Park, Northport, Moon, Rose Lawn, Coddington, Hayes, Fenwood,

Kellner, Whitcomb and Zittau.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.