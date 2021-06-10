Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 7:56PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 754 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms were located over

eastern Sawyer, southern Ashland, and much of Price Counties. They

were moving southeast at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail can be expected with

the stronger storms. Heavy downpours can also be expected.

Locations impacted include…

Park Falls, Chippewa Flowage East, Phillips, Fifield, Winter, Kennan,

Connors Lake, Wilson Lake Near Phillips, Loretta, Butternut Lake,

Blaisdell Lake, Musser Lake, Moose Lake Sawyer County, and Lac Courte

Oreilles Reservation.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.