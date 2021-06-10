Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 6:47PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 647 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Glidden, or 15 miles

northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, nickel size hail, and torrential rainfall

can be expected with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Park Falls, Butternut, Glidden, and Butternut Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive into areas where water covers the

road, the road may be washed out.