Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 6:40PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 6:40PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 640 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Fifield, or 9 miles
south of Park Falls, moving east at 20 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph, nickel size hail, and torrential rainfall
can be expected with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Phillips, Fifield, and Musser Lake.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive into areas where water covers the
road, the road may be washed out.