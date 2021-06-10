Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 6:36PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Radar showed strong thunderstorms continuing forming and moving

across Price, southern Ashland, parts of Iron, and Sawyer Counties

this evening. The stronger storms will be capable of producing

dime size hail, gusty winds to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and

very heavy rainfall. Some of the storms may briefly intensify

leading to even larger hail and stronger winds prompting a

warning. In addition, the storms moving over the same areas will

lead to very heavy rainfall and possible flooding. Some locations

that will be affected include Prentice, Park Falls,

Phillips…Butternut…Clam Lake…and Spirit. Be prepared to head

indoors.