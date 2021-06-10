Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 6:36PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 6:36PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
Radar showed strong thunderstorms continuing forming and moving
across Price, southern Ashland, parts of Iron, and Sawyer Counties
this evening. The stronger storms will be capable of producing
dime size hail, gusty winds to 50 mph, frequent lightning, and
very heavy rainfall. Some of the storms may briefly intensify
leading to even larger hail and stronger winds prompting a
warning. In addition, the storms moving over the same areas will
lead to very heavy rainfall and possible flooding. Some locations
that will be affected include Prentice, Park Falls,
Phillips…Butternut…Clam Lake…and Spirit. Be prepared to head
indoors.