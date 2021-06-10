Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 5:02PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 502 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from

near Lac Du Flambeau, to 9 miles east of Fifield, and moving

southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch diameter hail, torrential

rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Pike Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive into areas where water covers the

road, the road may be washed out.