Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 2:17PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 216 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Goodman to near Crandon to near Harrison.

These storms were nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rhinelander, Crandon, Kingsford, Florence, Tomahawk, Newbold,

Harrison, Woodboro, Goodman and Homestead.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.