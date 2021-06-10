Small towns encouraged to apply for coronavirus relief before deadline

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- So far hundreds of smaller towns and cities in the Badger State have applied through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for funding through the American Rescue Plan.

The window is closing though, and some could be missing out.

More than $400 million is available, but not all municipalities can take advantage.

These funds are reserved for those with fewer than 50,000 residents.

"This is being provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and so it's vital that we take advantage of that. The pandemic has been hard on every community over the last 18 months and this is an opportunity to make a comeback, invest," said David Casey, Deputy Secretary, Department of Revenue.

The time to file is now, until June 18th.

The amount municipalites can apply for?

75 percent of their total budget last year. Those that apply could see the funds in a matter of weeks.

"The first payment is coming soon at the end of this month and the second payment would be at this time next year," Casey said.

The monies can only be spent on certain things,

Such as premium pay for essential workers, addressing negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, water & sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

Infrastructure is one area Antigo's leaders say they're looking to address.

"We're in the midst of a multi-year process here of doing a million dollars in upgrading lead services lines underneath a different program for example," said Mark Destoll, Director of Administrative Services, City of Antigo.

Those that do receive funds must spend them by the end of 2024.

Whatever is left goes back to the federal government.

For those municipalities that still haven't applied for funding, they can do so on the Department of Revenue's website.