Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 6:48PM CDT until June 10 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 6:48PM CDT until June 10 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 648 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Dutch Corners to Council Grounds State Park to 9
miles south of New Wood Wildlife Area, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Wausau.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.