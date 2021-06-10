Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 6:41PM CDT until June 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 641 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Dutch Corners to near Birch

Trails Girl Scout Camp to 6 miles southwest of New Wood Wildlife

Area, and are nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tomahawk, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Gilbert, New Wood Wildlife

Area, Otter Lake Campground, Gleason, Dudley, Spirit Falls, Bill

Cross Rapids Wildlife Area and Otis.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.