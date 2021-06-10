Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 6:41PM CDT until June 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 6:41PM CDT until June 10 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 641 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles southeast of Dutch Corners to near Birch
Trails Girl Scout Camp to 6 miles southwest of New Wood Wildlife
Area, and are nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Tomahawk, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Gilbert, New Wood Wildlife
Area, Otter Lake Campground, Gleason, Dudley, Spirit Falls, Bill
Cross Rapids Wildlife Area and Otis.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.