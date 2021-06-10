Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 5:18PM CDT until June 10 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 5:18PM CDT until June 10 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 518 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Parrish, or 15
miles northwest of Antigo, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east
central Lincoln and northwestern Langlade Counties, including the
following locations… Deerbrook, Summit Lake, Dudley, Kempster,
Ormsby, Koepenick and Bavaria.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.