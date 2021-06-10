Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 10 at 5:18PM CDT until June 10 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 518 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Parrish, or 15

miles northwest of Antigo, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east

central Lincoln and northwestern Langlade Counties, including the

following locations… Deerbrook, Summit Lake, Dudley, Kempster,

Ormsby, Koepenick and Bavaria.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.